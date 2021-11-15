All-New Suzuki S-Cross Leaks Online Ahead of Official Debut, Looks Completely Redesigned

A few days ago, Suzuki’s UK branch posted a teaser on Instagram showing nothing more than a headlight. Was it the all-new S-Cross, was it something else? We didn’t even have that much time to debate it as what appear to be production-ready variants of the next-generation S-Cross have leaked online courtesy of the Suzuki Garage Instagram page.
The units appear to be in transit and were seen either parked or strapped on top of trailers. Thankfully, they don’t feature any camouflage, which means we can start analyzing the styling without having to wait for the crossover’s official debut, which is scheduled for November 25.
The S-Cross, also known as the SX4 S-Cross, is a budget-friendly crossover positioned between the small Ignis crossover and the Vitara compact SUV within the carmaker’s European lineup, which also features the Swift, Swift Sport, Swace, and the Toyota RAV4-based Across.
Starting with the front ¾ angle, the new S-Cross is clearly a completely redesigned model compared to its predecessor. It also looks considerably larger, about the same size as a Vitara, as seen in one of the images. The rear end boasts L-shaped taillights positioned horizontally and connected via a design element that also holds the badge and what could be either a light strip or a metal strip.
In terms of power units, it could share the Vitara’s 1.4-liter Boosterjet four-pot mild hybrid engine, which is good for 138 hp (140 ps) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. The 1.4L MHEV unit is also available with the brand’s ‘Allgrip’ four-wheel drive system, a marriage that could work out well for the 2022 S-Cross, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
Once in showrooms, the all-new Suzuki S-Cross will engage in battle against Europe’s other B-segment crossovers, such as the Renault Captur, Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, VW T-Roc, Skoda Kamiq, Nissan Juke, Kia Niro, Opel Crossland, and Seat Arona, plus a handful of other models.
