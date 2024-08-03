All-New Super Duty-Based Ford Excursion Is Merely Wishful Thinking, Unfortunately

The Ford Motor Company is on a roll – after the first six months of the year, it still has overall command of the US automotive market, and the F-Series remains America's most popular truck series at the same time.
They have updated the F-150 for the 2024 model year, and it feels fresher than Air Wick plus, just recently, they also refreshed the other money-making truck – the 2025 Ford Maverick just dropped officially from behind the facelift curtain with obvious design and feature improvements, plus an option requested by everyone – AWD in combination with the hybrid powertrain.
Even better, Ford is trying to signal the rebirth of performance street trucks with the all-new flagship Maverick Lobo version offered solely in combination with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and featuring a lowered stance plus various drivetrain (steering, brakes, and suspension) upgrades. It looks cool, for sure, and keeps the truck sector worthy of all the hype surrounding it.
But how about the truck-based SUV derivatives? Well, that's a sector they need to work a lot more because General Motors' subsidiaries have control over it with the Chevrolet Tahoe plus Suburban, GMC Yukon plus Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade plus Escalade ESV triumvirate. The Ford Motor Company's sole opposition comes from the F-Series-based fourth-generation Ford Expedition and the second-generation Expedition Max (formerly known as Expedition EL).
Those are growing a bit long in the tooth, for sure, after more than six years on the market, despite the numerous model year changes. Normally, to even things out, you would logically assume that Ford should give them both fresh iterations, right? Well, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI think differently, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a quirky solution - Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably won't be approved by CEOs by bringing back the defunct Ford Excursion.
The recipe is simple – the pixel master used the recently introduced (for 2023MY) fifth-generation Ford F-Series Super Duty as the base of operations, and because it's a heavy-duty chassis, the reborn Excursion could easily get even larger dimensions than the already-humongous 221.3-inch (5,621 mm) Expedition Max. As such, it would get the rugged yet modern design of the Super Duty and cavernous interior space, especially at the rear, where the third-row passenger wouldn't feel cramped while there's still enough trunk space for everyone's luggage.
As for the powertrain, the CGI expert doesn't say anything in the description of the chromed and blue Ford Excursion design project, but someone in the comments section makes a very pertinent suggestion – Ford could mix the 7.3-liter Megazilla (612 hp and 670 lb-ft) crate engine with a hybrid setup to get better performance and higher MPG than the original full-size SUV.
