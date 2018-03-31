All-New Renault Captur to Debut at 2019 Frankfurt Show, Will Go Hybrid

The Captur has become one of the most successful small crossovers in Europe. However, no amount of facelifts and special editions can stop it from aging.

The current generation is based on the same platform as the Clio 4 and was launched in 2013 after a highly successful preview concept. We know the Clio is likely to get replaced by an all-new model at this year's Paris Motor Show, and the Captur will reportedly take another year to develop.



According to French magazine



We're not surprised; the French automaker says its working on about two dozen green models that will be ready until 2025. So every segment will be catered to, especially crossovers.



Don't like the 0.9-liter turbo? Neither do we, which is why Renault will introduce a new three-cylinder 1-liter unit, together with the 1.3-liter they have co-developed with Daimler.



Diesel engines are still very popular, which is why the Captur will arrive with 85 and 115 hp versions of the 1.5 dCi.



