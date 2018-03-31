autoevolution
All-New Renault Captur to Debut at 2019 Frankfurt Show, Will Go Hybrid

The Captur has become one of the most successful small crossovers in Europe. However, no amount of facelifts and special editions can stop it from aging.
The segment has moved on significantly in recent years, and Renault needs to do the same if it wants to keep the Captur at the top of the game.

The current generation is based on the same platform as the Clio 4 and was launched in 2013 after a highly successful preview concept. We know the Clio is likely to get replaced by an all-new model at this year's Paris Motor Show, and the Captur will reportedly take another year to develop.

According to French magazine L'Argus, the all-new 2nd generation Captur will be presented during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in the fall of that year. Obviously, there's going to be a mild-hybrid version, since Renault already has such a derivative of the 1.5 dCi in a few cars. But the report also suggests the Captur 2 will be able to plug into the mainframe.

We're not surprised; the French automaker says its working on about two dozen green models that will be ready until 2025. So every segment will be catered to, especially crossovers.

Don't like the 0.9-liter turbo? Neither do we, which is why Renault will introduce a new three-cylinder 1-liter unit, together with the 1.3-liter they have co-developed with Daimler.

Diesel engines are still very popular, which is why the Captur will arrive with 85 and 115 hp versions of the 1.5 dCi.

The same platform used to develop the Captur, the CMF-B, will also spawn a brand new Nissan Juke sister model. It too is scheduled to enter production in the early part of 2020. We know both are going to be a little bigger while addressing the complaints that people had about styling or build quality.
