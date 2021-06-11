All-New Nissan Z Sports Car to Debut August 17 at “NEXT” Event in New York City

4 Nissan Z Proto Is Here as V6 Design Study Eyeing Both Past and Future

08.17.21 pic.twitter.com/e0yTBRm0Ko — Nissan (@NissanUSA) June 10, 2021 After more than half a century of living a sporty life, the Nissan Z-car is finally ready for its latest chapter. One long overdue for many fans, probably, if we consider that the 370Z (Fairlady Z Z34 at home in Japan) has been around since 2008. But, of course, legends born way back in the 1960s (1969, to be more precise, for the original Fairlady Z) can be excused for such long stints; just look at the great way Dodge’s Challenger is aging.Now, let’s circle the date of August 17, 2021, because that’s when Nissan Z-car fans will rejoice, and certain sports car aficionados might start trembling in fear for their favorite Toyota GR Supra alternative. For now, we know that Nissan has planned an event called “NEXT” for the specific date and that it takes place in New York City... and not much else. At least, not officially.That is because the Japanese automaker has been reluctant to share any more details. It must have considered, for some reason, that a simple photo with a big Z on top of the August 17 date and a very short animation video ending with the same result will suffice, at least for now.Most likely, this is just the start of the teasing campaign (for the launch event, that is), and more information—perhaps even some glimpses of the actual car—will be shared as we near the magic reveal date.Luckily, the new generation Z has been the darling of the rumor mill for what feels like ages, and we do have some leaked details . Take them all with a pinch of salt, but it seems the Infiniti Q60 will lend its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with some 400 horsepower on tap, and the Z will have a very tempting starting price of just $35k.

