All-New Nissan Z NISMO May Be Unveiled Next January

4 All-New Nissan Z Sports Car to Debut August 17 at “NEXT” Event in New York City

August 17th is when the all-new Nissan Z will come forth with familiar underpinnings and a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. The NISMO high-performance variant, however, is expected to launch in March 2022. 45 photos



Expected to premiere in January 2022 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the NISMO-branded sports car will retain the rear-wheel drivetrain of the Z. It’s also supposed to get both transmission options, namely a six-speed manual with rev-matching technology and a nine-speed automatic from Daimler AG. That’s right; the 9G-Tronic of the Nissan Titan pickup is the culprit!



Nissan doesn’t even Mercedes’ name in the literature for this gearbox, which is a bit of a shame because the JATCO JR913E is manufactured under license for three other vehicles. These are the Frontier mid-size pickup truck, Armada full-size sport utility vehicle, and the luxed-up Infiniti QX80.



Over in the United States, the 2022 Nissan Z promises to start from $34,995 for the base specification that leverages the VR30DDTT of the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 coupe. The aforementioned



According to Best Car , the regular Z will get 304 PS (300 horsepower) while the NISMO will upgrade to 405 PS (400 horsepower) from 3.0 liters of displacement. That's off the mark because a tipster with a lot of family in Tennessee already knows that the regular variant offers 400 horsepower.