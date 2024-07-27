All-New Next-Gen Jeep Gladiator Comes out of the CGI Mist, Fantasy Land Doesn't Believe It

Stellantis' American deliveries are literally tanking – during the second quarter of the year, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram went down in a hurry, but the Italian brands are actually up. Anyway, they didn't jump enough to stop the 21% overall drop to just 345k units.
As it turns out, Ram took the heaviest of hits – the truck-focused brand was minus 26%, but things could be better as the company is just starting to send the refreshed 2025 Ram 1500 pickup trucks to dealerships later this year. Chrysler also dropped 19%, which is entirely to be expected when you only sell one nameplate, the Pacifica minivan. The dead Chrysler 300 is still in the sales charts, though, with almost 2k sales and a 53% plunge.
The same happened at Jeep – it hit rock bottom with a 19% dip, and canceled nameplates dragged the situation – Cherokee and Renegade. Still, the models in production didn't fare much better: Wrangler dropped 17%, the Gladiator pickup truck dipped 24%, and even the best-selling Grand Cherokee fell 26%! As such, everyone is wondering what to do with Stellantis at large and especially with the once-popular Jeep brand in particular.
Even the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have started to contemplate the situation, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is trying to draw some conclusions. For example, the Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs; now, there are some new CGI ideas about a fresh Gladiator mid-size pickup truck.
The host and their resident pixel master envision an all-new Jeep Gladiator for the 2028 model year, but once the design project comes out from behind the CGI curtain and the mist dispels, it's clear they are only thinking about more of the same. As such, their blue Jeep Gladiator rendering is mostly the same as the refreshed version, which isn't selling all too well, as it turns out, at least based on the performance across the US market during the first six months of the year. Sure, it's understandable that no one is too keen on changing Jeep's styling recipe – the Gladiator nameplate has a massive reputation to protect, initially built on the back of the SJ iteration made from 1962 to 1988 and also known as the Jeep J-Series after 1971.
The JT variant, made from 2019 onwards, isn't too shabby either – it emulates the traits of its Wrangler sibling, including the open-top possibilities of various adventures, but adds the toughness of a pickup truck. As it turns out, the host dreams about more things than his CGI expert envisions – an all-electric powertrain plus a range-extender option for the 2028 Jeep Gladiator, a sleeker seven-slot grille, advanced Matrix LED headlights, and a complete revamp of the interior, among others. So, what do you think?
