All-New Mercedes CLS-Class Has Almost no Camo, Looks Pointy

8 Nov 2017, 21:52 UTC
by
The third-generation Mercedes CLS-Class is about to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Of course, it could also be the first generation CLE-Class. But as the due date approaches, that rumor is looking less and less likely.
We don't know why, as this four-door coupe has almost nothing in common with its predecessors. The first one was like a land shark, ready to eat people. The second was more muscular, with flared fenders and a prominent grille.

But this 2019 CLS looks more like a Mackerel or tuna, slippery in the middle and pointy at the front. And in line with that philosophy, there's not going to be a V8 AMG version either, not unless the rich clients scream and kick their feet. But they won't since the AMG GT 4-door will be what they want anyway.

Ahead of its imminent debut, the CLS was once again seen in Spain undergoing hot weather testing. Honestly, the only thing that's hot is the political climate. But the Germans like Spain's road network so much they do all their press launches there. It's like a vacation spot for cars.

Honestly, the grille design isn't all that new, more like something we would have expected to see three years ago. But the headlights that taper upwards look just like what's on the upcoming A-Class and CLA-Class.

That probably won't be the only thing they share, as at least one engine could be common between them: the 2-liter diesel, oriented in different ways, obviously.

People tend to forget that the current CLS goes as low as a four-cylinder diesel too, one which is relatively popular. But this new appendix to the W213 E-Class will also come with brand new inline-six turbos which we've already seen on the S-Class facelift. Check out this S 400d video and tell us you're not impressed!

Just because there won't be any V8 doesn't mean the AMG badge won't stick. There should be one attached to a CLS 43 or 50 model with around 450 hp from its 2.9-liter mill. But that could be a little further down the line.
