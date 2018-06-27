The FAA Really Hates Airplane Noise, NASA Has a Fix

All-New Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spied for the First Time

Mercedes says it could have launched an SUV-coupe before BMW, but it didn't. That's why this 2nd generation GLE Coupe will go up against the third generation X6. 2 photos

Even though they are less practical and sometimes even more cumbersome, these lifestyle vehicles are hugely profitable for the German automakers. So much so that manufacturers from non-premium brands have adopted the design. Volkswagen is planning a sportier version of the Tiguan, while a Renault Captur Coupe was spotted a few weeks ago.



From the front, the new GLE Coupe should look just like the normal model, which we've spied with minimal camo in the past. However, its roof appears to be lower and with a pronounced rake towards the back, meeting the liftback trunk to create a spoiler effect.



Some of the previous generation's quirkiness has also been kept, and we're not too sure people will like it. For example, the greenhouse looks like a bubble. And because of the ride height, the GLE Coupe is nowhere near as elegant as something like the CLS. But that won't stop it from selling, particularly when Mercedes has a whole roster of great engines lined up.



In a departure from the V6 architecture with which the GLE started, this new model should be powered exclusively by inline-6 turbo engines, ignoring the 63 and 63 S AMG models, of course. All of them will be more powerful than before, and the diesels will finally be as good as those offered by BMW.



The 340 HP GLE 400 d Coupe and the 367 HP GLE 450 Coupe will be capped off by the new GLE 53 model that wears the milder AMG badge. This will offer 435 HP and a bit of hybrid assistance for a no-lag experience.



This is the first time we've seen the chopped roof version of the all-new GLE-Class. It's still heavily covered in camouflage, and Walko was only able to film it from the back, but there's no mistaking this for the smaller GLC Coupe.

