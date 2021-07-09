All-New Lamborghini V12 Engine Under Development For the Aventador’s Successor

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Is Reimagined as Safari-Miura in New Rendering, Looks Mad-Max Ready

2 Almost 4 Dozen Lambos Hit China’s Route 66, Go Dune Bashing In the Desert

3 769-HP Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Brings the Last Hurrah for the V12 Series

4 Remembering the Most Devilish Lamborghini Diablo of All Time, the SE30 Jota

5 Lambos Aren’t Exclusive Enough for the Man Who Calls the Bugatti Veyron “Basic”