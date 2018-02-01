All-New Kia Soul Makes Spyshots Debut, Should Have AWD

Just like Hyundai, Kia isn't giving up on its crazy projects. An all-new generation of the Soul is on its way, and promises to fix everything that was wrong with the previous car.

26 photos



Through two generations and nearing a decade of production, one thing has bugged everybody about the Soul: if it's a crossover, why doesn't it have AWD . Well, it seems that the automaker is looking to change that with the 2020 Soul.



Judging from the way the two prototypes deal with the Arctic snow, we can say that they have AWD. Of course, this is not a surprise, considering the tiny Hyundai Kona also AWD, an option that upgrades its rear suspension setup as well.



The engine range should closely mirror that of the new



Back in 2012, Kia went crazy and unveiled the



Instead, we can focus on the spyshots, which reveal that the headlights have been split in two, just like other Korean cars coming out recently. The camouflage makes the front end look frumpy, though.



Around the back, the camouflage is thick, but we can make out the fact that the taillights will also stretch over the tailgate. On the safety side, the new Soul is obviously going to have all the latest safety systems, as we can already see a radar under the nose of the car. There's no shortage of funky Korean crossovers - Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona, Kia Stonic and a few others that are specific to the Asian market. However, the Soul is the original, the boxy trend-setter.Through two generations and nearing a decade of production, one thing has bugged everybody about the Soul: if it's a crossover, why doesn't it have. Well, it seems that the automaker is looking to change that with the 2020 Soul.Judging from the way the two prototypes deal with the Arctic snow, we can say that they have AWD. Of course, this is not a surprise, considering the tiny Hyundai Kona also AWD, an option that upgrades its rear suspension setup as well.The engine range should closely mirror that of the new Veloster , meaning a base 2-liter producing 147-hp on the Atkinson cycle and a 1.6-liter turbo with over 200 hp (Soul 2017 Soul Turbo already has that). A six-speed manual, 6-speed auto and 7-speed DCT will be offered.Back in 2012, Kia went crazy and unveiled the Track'ster concept, which had a 250 horsepower 2-liter turbo. You know what else has a 250-hp 2-liter turbo? The Veloster, but it's too early to say if a performance Soul is on its way.Instead, we can focus on the spyshots, which reveal that the headlights have been split in two, just like other Korean cars coming out recently. The camouflage makes the front end look frumpy, though.Around the back, the camouflage is thick, but we can make out the fact that the taillights will also stretch over the tailgate. On the safety side, the new Soul is obviously going to have all the latest safety systems, as we can already see a radar under the nose of the car.