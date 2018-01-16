autoevolution
 

All-New Kia Forte Battle the VW Jetta, Wins With Stinger Looks

Two important compact cars made their debuts at the Detroit Auto Show. We're talking about the MQB-based VW Jetta, and this, the Kia Forte, also known as the K3 in Korea.
It used to be the best selling Kia model in the world, but this 2019 Forte seems to be tailored for American consumers. Its stand-out feature is the appearance, which most say resembles the Stinger.

Of course, the proportions are different, so you can't really put your finger on what links the Stinger and Forte. However, with a full grille, bulging LED headlights and gaping intakes, this is undeniably an eye-catching sports sedan.

Inside, the model definitely feels larger, and that's because it is, by about 3.2 inches, which is a lot for this class. Kia says the big 8-inch screen you see here will be standard across the range and comes with Android and Apple compatibility.

"The compact sedan segment is highly competitive, but with all the improvements the new Forte brings to market for the 2019 model year, it is more than prepared to take on the toughest the segment has to offer," said Kia U.S. VP, Orth Hedrick.

Both cars shown in the Detroit were in top EX trim, and one has a Stormtrooper look going on, with blacked out chrome. The 2019 Forte is undeniably busy-looking, so it's shy people... the VW Jetta people.

At the rear, you get a trunk spoiler and a reflective strip connecting the taillights like in the Porsche Panamera. Hopefully, they're going to make a hot version with the powertrain from the Elantra Turbo.

Right now, Kia says you can only have a 2-liter running the Atkinson cycle and making 147 horsepower, the same as the Hyundai Veloster base model. Taking inspiration from Toyota and Honda, the Forte now comes with a CVT instead of a 6-speed automatic, resulting in up to 3 more miles to the gallon.

