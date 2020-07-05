All-New Jeep Grand Cherokee Design Revealed in Accurate Rendering

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee was supposed to be one of the biggest reveals of the American auto industry so far this year. The launch is delayed, which means an accurate rendering is the only way to peak under the camouflage.
This all-new generation, codenamed the WL, has big shoes to fill, as it's supposed to cement decades of success for the luxury Jeep. One obvious upgrade we saw in our spyshots last month is the third row of seats.
The new Grand Cherokee is supposed to be bigger, with a longer overhang, thus allowing sufficient legroom in the back. Jeep recognizes that with the German luxury automakers now focusing on 3-row SUVs, a sales fight might break out.
Our test prototype was still heavily obscured with camouflage. But the digital artist working for the Russian website Kolesa believes he's been successful in peeling back the layers. At the front, he's given the SUV a new grille design that goes down a little lower. This look has already been previewed by a model called the Grand Commander in China.
Both the taillights and the headlights are looking more narrow, which is always something designers do to add a modern twist. But the back is a big unknown, and we might see Jeep penning more elaborate lines over the tailgate and bumper.
Platform-wise, the new Grand Cherokee WL is expected to borrow some Alfa Romeo DNA in the form of the Giorgio platform. It's believed that this will allow engineers to not only increase the levels of refinement but also potentially make the SUV lighter and more efficient.
It's believed that despite its imposing stature, the 2021 Grand Cherokee will be allowed to use a 2-liter turbocharged engine, like the one in the Wrangler. There are obvious advantages and disadvantages here, but other luxury SUVs have been using four-cylinder powertrains for many years, most notably the Volvo XC90.
It's reasonable to expect the Pentastar V6 will also be offered, at least until they have something better to replace it with. And considering it's an FCA product, Hemi engines should also be abundantly available.
