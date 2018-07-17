All-New Hyundai Sonata or i40 Sedan Spied at the Nurburgring

A fancy new Hyundai sedan prototype has just been spied testing on and around the Nurburgring. The model is a mystery, but it's likely to be the all-new Sonata, the i40 or both.

The engines will vary according to where the sedan is sold. America will probably get a couple of turbos, a hybrid, and a PHEV while Europe will keep enjoying diesel with the help of some brake energy recovery to lower emissions. While sedan models are being discontinued on both sides of the Atlantic, Hyundai seems to be making something big. While some believe that this is the replacement for the European i40 model, we're not so sure.A second facelift for the aging i40 was spied earlier this year, but it hasn't come out yet. So why would Hyundai start testing the next generation so early? Meanwhile, the Sonata facelift has been out for a little while, so it's much closer to being replaced.It's not uncommon for manufacturers to be testing cars outside of markets they would be sold. One great example of this is all the Nurburgring testing done for the Camaro ZL1 or the Cadillac CTS-V. Hyundai could be looking to accelerate the development of the Sonata at the track.On the other hand, the Sonata might return to the European market, spurred by the success of the Kia Optima. The other big thing being said about the mystery sedan is that it looks like the Le Fil Rouge concept car shown this year at the Geneva Motor Show.But that's a bit of an exaggeration. Sure, there's a hint of it in the shape of the side windows, but Le Fil Rouge could have passed for an Aston Martin whereas this is still a frumpy Korean car. But at least a Geneva concept gives hope for the European market.The engines will vary according to where the sedan is sold. America will probably get a couple of turbos, a hybrid, and a PHEV while Europe will keep enjoying diesel with the help of some brake energy recovery to lower emissions.