All-New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Spied With Prophecy Concept Styling Cues

After the Ioniq 5 crossover, Hyundai will expand its full-electric vehicle lineup with the Ioniq 6. The aerodynamic sedan features many influences from the Prophecy Concept revealed nearly two years ago in March 2020.
Spied testing with series-production bodywork in sub-zero weather conditions, the slick-looking electric vehicle is dubbed a mid-size car by Jose Munoz, the president and chief executive officer at Hyundai Motor America. More than 4.8 meters long, the concept is longer than a Tesla Model 3 even though its styling may lead you into believing the opposite.
Fitted with Continental WinterContact rubber boots and bi-tone wheels that read Nexen on them for some reason or another, the prototype further shows a glimpse of the production-ready LED headlamps. The driver isn’t really satisfied by the carparazzi’s presence, flipping the bird in one of the pics.
The prototype further boasts a sensor for the adaptive cruise control in the lowermost part of the front bumper, an automatic emergency braking camera located right in front of the rearview mirror, and a sharkfin-style antenna that doesn’t really complement the very smooth exterior design.
Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 is rocking the E-GMP vehicle architecture that dates back to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. This all-electric platform will be further employed in the Ioniq 7, a D-segment crossover with three seating rows and a similar footprint to the ICE-only Palisade.
Confirmed to enter production in 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is coming to U.S. dealers for the 2023 model year. If the South Korean automaker somehow manages to keep its MSRP lower than the Model 3, there’s no denying that Tesla will have to revisit its short-lived $35,000 Model 3.
Taking the Ioniq 5 as the yardstick, the more aerodynamic Ioniq 6 may improve on the crossover’s EPA-estimated ranges of 220 and 303 miles (354 and 488 kilometers). Currently priced from $43,650 excluding destination charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit for going electric, the Ioniq 5 has one critical niggle in the guise of no rear wiper. Given that the Ioniq 6 is a sedan, the lack of a rear wiper isn’t really a dealbreaker.
