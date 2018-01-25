All-New DS3 Crossback Spied Undergoing Winter Testing: The Audi Q2 Rival

In case you didn't notice, crossovers are a big thing. After splitting off entirely from Citroen, the DS Automobiles brand is now looking almost exclusively at this part of the market.

So what does that make the DS3 Crossback? Well, in theory, it's a subcompact crossover, which means it will compete with everything from the Audi Q2 to the Opel Mokka X. The base MINI Countryman will also be comparable in price, even though it's slightly larger than the French car.



We can't ignore the DS3 name being used here. It belongs to the cute hatchback that re-launched the DS brand. And to this day, it's their best-selling model. However, PSA is looking for more profits by turning it into a Crossback mini SUV .



Expected to be based on the CMP platform, this car will share underpinnings with the upcoming



Because DS is going for a premium, Audi-like appearance, you won't even be able to see the car as rugged or off-road ready. So it should come as no surprise that only front-wheel drive powertrains will be available.



We expect two engines to play a significant part in the lineup. One is the 1.2-liter turbo petrol (110 and 130 HP ) and the other a new 1.5-liter diesel that's already offered in the big DS7. It's also possible that a base 1.2 with no turbo and 82 hp will also be available. While the DS3 provides a 1.6-liter turbo with over 200 HP, this doesn't sound like a good fit for a crossover.



