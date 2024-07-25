All-New Cadillac Allante Springs to a Virtual Summer Life, Joins the Ritzy Sollei Concept

Hot on the heels of Cadillac's official unveiling of the ultra-luxurious 2+2 Sollei convertible concept, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have put the imaginative realm of digital car content creators hard at work coming up with their own unofficial, hypothetical ideas on the summer open-top matter.
The luxury American carmaker is enjoying a great run this summer – at least in terms of hype. Essentially, the brand is carefully mixing ICE and EV business as the 2025 Escalade was revealed with numerous refreshed features, and then a stunning EV-powered 2+2 convertible made the rounds, nicknamed the Sollei concept.
Obviously, Cadillac is not reinventing the wheel. The 2025 Escalade with ICE power is now closely related from the design standpoint and as far as the revamped cockpit is concerned to the 2025 Escalade IQ all-electric version. Also, the Sollei concept is obviously the Celestiq with an open top – showcasing what bespoke treatments can be done on top of the $340k flagship as a way to attract attention and then lift the sales of models like the 2025 Optiq, 2025 Lyriq, 2026 Vistiq, and of course, the 2025 Escalade IQ.
Naturally, where there's smoke, there's also fire – and the automotive-focused pixel masters are exceptionally great at stirring the pot. For example, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and he's got a very soft CGI spot when it comes to Cadillac ideas.
The latest one is simple – if the Sollei concept is transformed into a veritable 2+2 convertible EV with an excruciatingly high MSRP, then Cadillac might also look to sell a smaller two-door, two-seat open-top. As such, the CGI expert immediately thought about resurrecting the Cadillac Allante nameplate. Originally, this was a two-door, two-seater luxury roadster produced for the 1987 to 1993 model years with help from Pininfarina, which took care of the body, and then all the soft-top convertibles were flown to Detroit for final assembly.
That was a time-consuming and expensive process, but more than 21k units were produced during the single-generation run. The Cadillac Alante holds a special place in the brand's history and in fans' hearts due to its Pininfarina x Cadillac connection. The author knows very well there is no sign of Cadillac working on a third passenger car based on the Ultium platform aside from the rumored two sedans, and especially, there's no small two-door, two-seat convertible on the EV horizon.
However, since the Ultium EV platform is highly scalable to many different sizes and body shapes, from the tiny, upcoming second-generation 2026 Chevrolet Bolt to behemoths like the Escalade IQ, GMC Hummer EVs, or the Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV, he doesn't see why a small new two-seater couldn't be built completely in-house based on the all-electric architecture. So, would you like to see a reborn Allante?
