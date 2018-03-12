autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

All-New Audi RS5 Coupe Goes on Sale from $70,000

12 Mar 2018, 21:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The second-generation Audi RS5 Coupe is finally going on sale as a 2018 model. A lot of changes are happening under the skin, while prices have crept up to $69,900 before the delivery charges.
5 photos
All-New Audi RS5 Coupe Goes on Sale from $70,000All-New Audi RS5 Coupe Goes on Sale from $70,000All-New Audi RS5 Coupe Goes on Sale from $70,000All-New Audi RS5 Coupe Goes on Sale from $70,000
Of course, no dealership will ever sell a hot car like this without a markup, while customers are almost always going to add $10,000 in options.

Let's start with the change everybody already knows about, the engine. Audi dropped the 4.2-liter V8 in favor of a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. It's good for the same 444-hp, but torque has gone up significantly - 443 bs 317 lb-ft. It arrives as low as 1,900rpm, while the old engine peaked at 4,000rpm.

Weight is also down by 132 lbs, and thanks to the magic of launch control, the 0 to 60 sprint takes only 3.7 seconds, 0.8 less than before. If you order the Dynamic Plus package ($6,000), Audi will also allow you to reach 174 miles per hour. Buying this gives you carbon ceramic brakes that are an inch larger and lighter too.

That engine is connected to Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, as the DCT would handle the torque. The system normally sends 60 percent of the torque rearward but will shift anywhere between 70 percent to the back or 85 percent to the front. The car uses a quattro sports rear differential that actively splits torque between the rear wheels as well.

Compared to the standard S5, the RS5 sits 0.28 of an inch lower to the ground on regular suspension. The Dynamic package will set you back $3,350 but adds adaptive dampers, as well as the RS exhausts with butterfly valves inside the oval-shaped tips. We don't see how you can buy the car without it!

The turbo engine also makes the RS5 quieter on longer trips and more economical too, averaging 26 mpg highway compared to 23 in the old car.

Another must-have option is the Virtual Cockpit priced at $2,600, Nappa leather upholstery for $1,500, a $950 Bang & Olufsen sound system, and the $3,300 Driver Assistance package that includes a head-up display and adaptive cruise control.
2018 audi rs5 Audi RS5 Audi U.S. Audi
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
AUDI models:
AUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAll AUDI models  