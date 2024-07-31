All-New Audi A6 e-tron Range Debuts With RWD, quattro, and S6 e-tron EV Models

The US automotive market, again, doesn't get the full spread of the lineup this time around, just like with the recently introduced Audi A5 series (which misses on the A5 Avant), as it only includes the A6 and S6 e-tron Sportback variant.
Slowly yet steadily, Audi's e-tron all-electric range is growing – very slowly in the case of the all-new A6 e-tron, where the even numerals are now reserved solely to the EV models (hence, the ICE-powered A6 will become the next-generation A7). That's because the Audi A6 e-tron concept debuted at the Auto Shanghai trade fair back in 2021! Three years later, the series production version with Sportback and Avant body styles is finally official on the PPE all-electric platform.
The latter, again, don't come to America, and the US market offer structure will differ from the global range – we're currently getting the manufacturer-estimated initial US specifications for three versions: A6 e-tron Sportback RWD, quattro, and S6 e-tron Sportback. This is the second model on the PPE architecture, an "upper mid-size vehicle" that looks like any other modern Audi and differs from the Audi e-tron GT because it's taller, bulkier, and features the highly polarizing split-headlight design style.
It picks on the "familiar product strengths of performance, range, efficiency, and charging" to become the architecture's first model with a flat floor concept. There are many gadgets, as with any Audi – the second-generation virtual exterior mirrors, a panoramic glass roof that becomes opaque at will, or illuminated rings at the rear. In Europe, pricing kicks off at 75,600 euros for the A6 Sportback e-tron performance and 99,500 euros for the Audi S6 Sportback e-tron – which translates to almost $82k and nearly 108k at the current exchange rates.
Don't count on the same MSRPs for the US-specific models, though, as the pricing for the US market hasn't been announced just yet. Additionally, although the A6 and S6 e-tron have up to eight available customizable light signatures, various lighting functionalities, like the adaptive matrix LED headlights, car-to-X communication, and active digital light signatures, will not be available due to current US regulations. In exchange, we do have the preliminary performance specifications.
The range kicks off with the A6 e-tron Sportback RWD, which has 362 hp (nominal) and can zip to 60 mph (96 kph) in an estimated 5.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph). The second level is the A6 e-tron quattro with 422 hp (4.3s and 130 mph), followed by the S6 e-tron Sportback churning out 496 hp and featuring launch control for a 3.7-second sprint and a higher 149 mph (240 kph) top speed. All three get a 100-kWh (94.4 kWh net) battery pack with 9.6 kW AC charging and DC fast charging at 800 volts of up to 270 kW for a 10-80% state-of-charge time of 21 minutes.
