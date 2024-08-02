All-New 2026 Lexus GS F Comes Out to Play, Albeit Solely Across Imagination Land

Lexus, just like Toyota, is doing great in America – after the first six months of the year, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) is breathing heavily in the rearview mirror of General Motors, with just 103k units between them and the automotive market's crown.
Of course, the namesake Toyota brand took the lion's share of the total sales of 1,186,647 units, representing a 14.3% increase compared to the first six months of 2023. The Toyota division delivered 1,019,436 vehicles, up 14.7 percent, whereas Lexus only reached 167,211 examples. Still, the premium division jumped 11.9% - whereas its Japanese rivals like Acura and Infiniti had negative performances.
Lexus actually had the best-ever first-half total sales, and its SUV department rose even faster – by 15.7 percent. Obviously, that's due to the current hype surrounding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, but also thanks to the eclectic mix of models – UX Hybrid, NX plus NX Hybrid and NX PHEV, the RZ all-electric, RX plus RX Hybrid and F Sport Performance or RX PHEV, TX plus TX Hybrid and TX plug-in hybrid, as well as the off-road focused GX and the flagship LX.
The company, unlike many other automakers that are active across the US automotive market, still has a passenger car roster – exclusively composed of sedans and sports cars: IS, IS 500 F Sport Performance, ES and ES Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid, RC and RC F, LC and LC Hybrid plus LC Convertible. How about the former GS executive car? Well, that one fell victim to the shrinking demand for mid-size luxury-class sedans, and the fourth generation was sent to retirement to the highways of car Valhalla back during the summer of 2020.
Well, now it seems that at the behest of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have summoned the Lexus GS series back. Even better, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has a quick CGI idea regarding the fate of the high-performance GS F variant that was originally launched at the 2015 North American International Auto Show featuring the 5.0-liter 2UR-GSE V8 engine and 467 horsepower. Now, he's thinking that the Lexus GS F could make a comeback for the 2026 model year.
Naturally, since this is a completely unofficial, hypothetical design project, the pixel master takes a lot of styling liberties, and the signature Lexus grille is now gone in favor of a more subdued treatment. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with the alternative styling cues and feels the proposed 2026 Lexus GS F is too common – akin to a contemporary Chinese electric car. What do you think?
