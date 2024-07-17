All-New 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport Gets Teased, We'll Need to Wait Until 2025

Honda fans, rejoice - development is currently underway for the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, and the Japanese automaker officially mentions it's 'all-new.' That means we are getting a fourth iteration of the mid-size crossover SUV sometime in 2025.
The Japanese automaker Honda is doing great – not marvelous like Toyota's rise of more than 14% to almost 1.19 million sold units – on the US automotive market as its subsidiary American Honda posted a 9.3% rise during the first six months of the year compared to the same period of 2023. During H1, the company delivered a total of 690,281 vehicles, and the namesake Honda brand took the lion's share with a rise of 12.3% and a total of 626,266 units.
Meanwhile, Acura is still trying to find its footing, with a noticeable slipup of 13.1% to 64,015 units. "We are pleased to see our sales momentum continue through the second quarter, with strong demand for both Honda and Acura models despite the software cyberattack impacting auto dealers nationwide," said Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. "As we begin to ramp up sales of our all-electric Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, the flexible strategy of offering fuel-efficient petrol, hybrid-electric and EV models are helping us meet the needs of our customers."
They aren't letting anything to chance, and they're trying everything – including a courageous attack on the alternative energy field with the locally-produced 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, America's "first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle." Of course, it won't make the bulk of sales – but the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic compact family surely will. The starting MSRP is $24,250, but for sure, a lot of customers will go higher to Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid models, which start from $28,750 and $31,750, respectively (sans $1,095 Destination Charge).
Of course, Honda doesn't forget that America now loves crossovers, SUVs, and trucks above all. Thus, they are carefully planning ahead, and just recently, they kicked off – well in advance – the teasing campaign for the upcoming all-new 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport. They also mentioned that development for the fourth generation of "the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet" is currently underway. They don't mention the stage, but it can't be too close to wrapping things up because the brand also mentions it won't arrive officially before early 2025.
When it comes, though, it will boast "a truly rugged design, authentic off-road capability, next-level versatility and innovative features." Also "signaling a new appetite for big adventures," the teaser previews the coolest trim version of the next Passport iteration – the TrailSport model. Currently, it retails from $45k, but the new generation will be even more distinctive. So, the new Passport will have a bespoke front end with big "PASSPORT" lettering embossed across the fascia under the upper grille instead of the liftgate, as is currently fashionable among competitors.
Additionally, there's a new TrailSport-exclusive feature, which signals the option for further refinements down the line – the all-new 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport has amber daytime running lights as a new lighting signature. Now, it's time for the rumor mill and the parallel universes of vehicular CGI to call upon the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to envision the looks of the next iteration way ahead of time. Do you think it will be worth the wait?
Meanwhile, Acura is still trying to find its footing, with a noticeable slipup of 13.1% to 64,015 units. "We are pleased to see our sales momentum continue through the second quarter, with strong demand for both Honda and Acura models despite the software cyberattack impacting auto dealers nationwide," said Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. "As we begin to ramp up sales of our all-electric Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, the flexible strategy of offering fuel-efficient petrol, hybrid-electric and EV models are helping us meet the needs of our customers."
They aren't letting anything to chance, and they're trying everything – including a courageous attack on the alternative energy field with the locally-produced 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, America's "first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle." Of course, it won't make the bulk of sales – but the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic compact family surely will. The starting MSRP is $24,250, but for sure, a lot of customers will go higher to Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid models, which start from $28,750 and $31,750, respectively (sans $1,095 Destination Charge).
Of course, Honda doesn't forget that America now loves crossovers, SUVs, and trucks above all. Thus, they are carefully planning ahead, and just recently, they kicked off – well in advance – the teasing campaign for the upcoming all-new 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport. They also mentioned that development for the fourth generation of "the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet" is currently underway. They don't mention the stage, but it can't be too close to wrapping things up because the brand also mentions it won't arrive officially before early 2025.
When it comes, though, it will boast "a truly rugged design, authentic off-road capability, next-level versatility and innovative features." Also "signaling a new appetite for big adventures," the teaser previews the coolest trim version of the next Passport iteration – the TrailSport model. Currently, it retails from $45k, but the new generation will be even more distinctive. So, the new Passport will have a bespoke front end with big "PASSPORT" lettering embossed across the fascia under the upper grille instead of the liftgate, as is currently fashionable among competitors.
Additionally, there's a new TrailSport-exclusive feature, which signals the option for further refinements down the line – the all-new 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport has amber daytime running lights as a new lighting signature. Now, it's time for the rumor mill and the parallel universes of vehicular CGI to call upon the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to envision the looks of the next iteration way ahead of time. Do you think it will be worth the wait?