All-New 2025 Corvette ZR1 Leaked: America's Newest Track Weapon Packs an Alleged 1,064 HP

Intentionally or not, Automotive YouTuber EddieX was about half a day earlier with his on-location shots alongside the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1. The big surprise isn't the design, which is pretty tame and very close to the C8 Corvette Z06, but rather the output of its V8 – 1,064 horsepower?!
Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the age of America's sports car turning into a veritable hypercar. Alternatively, if you're a bit malicious, welcome to the age of $200k Corvette MSRPs with dealer hikes to $350k+. Any way you take it, if these reports pan out at the time of the official reveal (programmed for July 25 at 7:30 PM Eastern time), then we're in for a crazy rollercoaster ride in a few months from now – when a Corvette is not only a supercar but also a hypercar killer.
So, the Corvette ZR1's latest iteration – part of the C8 family – has been a closely guarded open secret ever since General Motors announced the eighth generation of their sports car would abandon the classic front-engine RWD format in favor of a mid-engine setup. The initial result was the C8 Stingray with up to 495 horsepower thanks to its 6.2-liter LT2 naturally-aspirated V8, which immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its great performance and all-around daily driver features.
Soon, Team Corvette took another step in the right direction with the Z06 iteration – which is powered by a 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 and achieved record-breaking numbers, including 670 horsepower. But that wasn't all – GM introduced the first-ever all-wheel-drive Corvette and the first hybrid performance Corvette with the advent of the E-Ray. It has 655 hp and all-weather capabilities, plus great looks and the same LT2 V8 backed by one permanent magnet synchronous motor.
If you think that things are getting a little cramped, there's also the ZR1. This one has been talked about and hyped by owners and the rumor mill for as long as the C8 has been around. The parallel universes of vehicular CGI also took a swing at it with help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. GM itself put wood on the fire with the latest teasers – and everyone thought they knew what they had coming: a C8 Corvette with more aerodynamic goodies than the Z06 but with essentially the same design plus the 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane V8 equipped with twin turbos instead of a supercharger, redubbed to LT7 and featuring in excess of 800 ponies.
They didn't dare to ask for more because a 'Zora' version with E-Ray hybrid credentials is also currently in testing, and that one was expected with more than 1,000 hp to make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Lamborghini Revuelto tremble and shake in fear. Well, if we are to believe all the outlets (from TheSuperCarBlog.com to the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) group on Facebook), everyone was right in most departments (design, twin-turbo V8, etc.) but also wrong in one key aspect: horsepower.
Somehow, every leak of the yellow 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 also claims the V8 engine will feature no less than 1,064 horsepower! Now, there are three possible scenarios – this specification is bogus, this specification is real, or this specification is somehow mistaken for the ZR1 from Zora. If it's fake, we'll know in a few hours, as well as if this is the HP level of the Zora. But if it's real, it implies that Zora may come with even more power or settle below it and allow the ZR1 to live on as the most extreme derivative of the Corvette series. What do you think?
