All-New 2025 BMW M5 Gets a First Taste of OEM+ With the BMW M Performance Parts

This is the company's first high-performance sedan with the BMW M Hybrid drive propulsion system. It gets spoiled and treated to all the best available goodies – including an extensive selection of model-specific retrofit products from the BMW M Performance Parts catalog.
The plug-in hybrid-equipped 2025 BMW M5 debuted late in June this year after countless spy shots, leaks, and unofficial renderings. It was exactly as expected in some areas and quite surprising in others. The design was pretty clear from the spied prototypes and rendered design projects, and so was the PHEV V8-based powertrain shared with the BMW XM.
Luckily, the styling wasn't as controversial as the crossover SUV, but the Bavarians still managed to disappoint in one department: vehicle dynamics. The 2025 M5 debuted with no less than 717 horsepower on tap, but due to the PHEV setup, it will be very heavy and actually slower than its predecessor!
Choosing to ignore the literal elephant in the room, BMW started the usual proceedings – they put a price tag on the new behemoth in various crucial regions like Europe, Australia, and the United States; and began production in early July at the Dingolfing factory in Germany, and even sent it to attack the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb event.
America is a special region, for sure – thus, it's no wonder that BMW customized the first 2025 BMW M5 as a one-of-one, seriously expensive business sedan, and it will be sold at auction for a good cause during the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (August 18). However, that's not the only new feature for the series – BMW also announced that its model-exclusive M Performance Parts will be available at launch from the range of Original BMW Accessories.
Some say that BMW's new M5 is not only slower but also uglier than its predecessor – I personally think it's an oasis of normalcy in a forest of wacky designs, and we'll dearly miss it when the 'Neue Klasse' styling takes over. Anyway, the M Performance Parts, which – as always – are all for show but bring no extra go, will help BMW try to make the fresh M5 a little more desirable.
They will complement the already announced M Carbon exterior package and include exterior components made from carbon fiber – a two-section M Performance rear diffuser, M Performance tailpipe trims made from carbon fiber and titanium, an M Performance rear spoiler pro, M Performance front splitter, plus M Performance sill extensions and M exterior mirror caps.
Additional trims, accessories, and details include the M Performance side decals in Frozen Black, an M Performance aerial cover aramid for the roof, M Performance light-alloy wheels (available starting next summer), M Performance fuel tank cap, plus badges, floor mats, or key case, among others.
