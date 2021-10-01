All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to Feature Advanced All-Wheel Control Technology

Even though Japan will be getting their all-new Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model in the coming months, U.S. buyers still must wait until the second half of 2022. Once the electrified crossover does arrive in showrooms, it will boast the carmaker’s newest version of Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), meant to provide safe, secure and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.

