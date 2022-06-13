All-New 2023 BMW M2 Has No Limits on the Salzburgring Race Track – First Tests

A few months separate us from the world premiere of the all-new 2023 BMW M2, and to make the wait easier, the car manufacturer teases his audience with shots from the driving dynamics tests in Salzburgring, Austria.
Pushed to the limits, the new BMW M2 has demonstrated its capabilities on the track, achieving similar performance with the BMW M2 CS, the exclusive special-edition sports car from BMW M GmbH.
Shared with its brothers, the M3 and M4, the all-new BMW M2 features a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that is expected to be more powerful than on the outgoing version, which featured a 3.0-liter with 405 horsepower on the Competition model. Specific to an M, tuned suspension and various other chassis enhancements make the new BMW M2 the dynamic car that everyone is waiting for.
Whether a manual 6-speed gearbox is chosen or the 8-speed M Steptronic one, sportiness should clearly be a defining word, carrying on the inheritance of the M family. Moreover, the adaptive M chassis and the rear-wheel-drive are combining excellent handling with the highest levels of driving safety, allowing the driver an impressive amount of control. Just like the engine, the braking system is also inherited from the M3/M4, and it houses braking force assistance, actuation, and control functions in the same compact module.
During the tests, the car manufacturer revealed several options, with which car owners will be able to customize their car, including a carbon roof to reduce weight and M carbon bucket seats for the driver and passenger.
Drivers who had the first opportunity to feel the agility of the upcoming M2 on the Salzburgring track and share it to the world, have only words of praise about the newest member of the BMW family.
The all-new BMW M2 is expected to have its world premiere in October, followed by the market launch in April 2023.
