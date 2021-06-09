All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Render Offers Convincing Look at Upcoming F-150 Rival

Look how far the mighty have fallen. A one-time North American Truck of the Year award winner, the current second-generation Toyota Tundra has been with us since 2007, having endured multiple updates and facelifts throughout the years. Thankfully, by the end of 2021, we’ll be getting a brand-new Tundra based on Toyota’s F1 body-on-frame platform.
Possible leaks showing various design elements of the all-new 2022 Tundra began showing up last year, followed by last month’s first official teaser courtesy of Toyota. The teaser pretty much confirmed the authenticity of the aforementioned leaks, and when you add them all together, it’s enough for somebody to draw up a reasonably accurate rendering.
It was Kolesa that stepped up to the plate on this one, with their take on the 2022 Tundra looking extremely believable, for lack of a better term. Everything from the grille to the headlights, the bumper, front fascia inscriptions, additional lighting, and even the taillight graphics, replicate what we’ve been seeing thus far.
If we were to nitpick, we’d point to the headlight graphics stretching a little bit more onto the fenders in reality than the way they’ve been designed in the render. Still, for a first effort, we can’t help but give props.
Once the real deal does show up, it will need more than just fresh looks to compete with the likes of the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500, and GMC Sierra. The Nissan Titan is also a direct rival, but it’s no match for the Tundra in terms of sales, let alone any of the other trucks that operate in the full-size pickup segment.
Underneath it all, the all-new Tundra will share its underpinnings with the likes of the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Sequoia, which in turn should result in the Tundra having a more spacious cabin, among many other, more technical benefits.
