Katalis EV 500 is a Steampunk Electric Moped Looking all Kinds of Vintage

1 2020 Mercedes GLB 250 Priced from $36,600 in the States, AWD Is Extra

All-New 2022 Mercedes GLC-Class Spied Getting to Be the King of CUVs

Nearly all the best-selling premium vehicles in the world are in the CUV segment - Volvo XC60, BMW X3, and the Mercedes GLC. Now the latter is getting ready for an all-new generation. 24 photos



For example, we expect the platform to be a little lighter, using some aluminum for the sake of efficiency. But don't expect an agile 4x4, as the GLC has a lot of growing to do. The segment favors the most spacious models you can buy for the money.



Even though the camouflage, you can see that the proportions are different from the current model. It's a bit wider and has a longer wheelbase, for example. We can't wait to see how they style the new GLC Coupe based on this.



The all-new GLC might debut as late as 2022, given the non-profitable market conditions it faces. As such, we have a lot of time to figure out what makes it tick. For example, the engine range is the bit that worries everybody.



Some of the coolest premium SUVs of this size pack serious V6 or V8 engines. But Mercedes seems less and less interested in high-performance, despite the current GLC 63 winning hard in the displacement wars with its unique AMG V8. Reports about the sister C-Class model stated the C 63 would be replaced by something with a 2-liter turbo.



For now, we can at least be hopeful while anodizing that Mercedes will probably introduce a groundbreaking interior. Nearly all the cool digital toys that are making their debut in the The GLC replaced the GLK in 2015. Four years later, the model received its mid-life facelift, which means the prototype you're seeing in our spyshots is the GLC II. We know it's a more advanced vehicle in every way that matters and should borrow some of the tech that debuts in the W206 C-Class. For example, we expect the platform to be a little lighter, using some aluminum for the sake of efficiency. But don't expect an agile 4x4, as the GLC has a lot of growing to do. The segment favors the most spacious models you can buy for the money.Even though the camouflage, you can see that the proportions are different from the current model. It's a bit wider and has a longer wheelbase, for example. We can't wait to see how they style the new GLC Coupe based on this.The all-new GLC might debut as late as 2022, given the non-profitable market conditions it faces. As such, we have a lot of time to figure out what makes it tick. For example, the engine range is the bit that worries everybody.Some of the coolest premium SUVs of this size pack serious V6 or V8 engines. But Mercedes seems less and less interested in high-performance, despite the current GLC 63 winning hard in the displacement wars with its uniqueV8. Reports about the sister C-Class model stated the C 63 would be replaced by something with a 2-liter turbo.For now, we can at least be hopeful while anodizing that Mercedes will probably introduce a groundbreaking interior. Nearly all the cool digital toys that are making their debut in the S-Class will be installed , including a gigantic infotainment screen.