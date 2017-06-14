All-New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Starts at $25,345, Gets 6-Year Warranty

Volkswagen has finally revealed what the all-new Tiguan
costs. The range is quite reasonable, starting at $25,345 for the base S model and rising to $37,550 for the SEL Premium, on top of which you have to add the $900 destination charge.
Even if you hate Volkswagen, that's got to look like a good deal. The new Tiguan is 11 inches longer than before while its trunk is 58% bigger. You also get the same 6-year warranty as the Atlas.
All models will be sold with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. While it makes 1.8-liter levels of power, the fuel economy is said to be similar to a 1.4-liter turbo thanks to a modified Miller cycle.
The basic Tiguan S comes standard with seven seats, but if you have the $26,645 S 4Motion AWD
model, the last row is a $500 option. LED daytime running lights, a reversing camera, and 17-inch wheels are all included. Inside, cloth seats with the Rhombus pattern are standard, and the rear bench splits 40:20:40. The cheap screen isn't that nice, but it does come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
The 2018 Tiguan SE costs $29,080 and upgrades your infotainment from 6.5 to 8 inches. The premium game is upped using keyless access, push-button start, two-zone climate control, a leather steering wheel, leather shifter and leatherette seats. The SE is the trim we'd recommend because of its Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. However, they are also available on the Tiguan S for $850.
The SEL model starts at $32,550 ($33,850 for 4Motion). Bigger wheels, navigation, a powered liftgate, remote start, silver roof rails and a panoramic roof are all included.
Finally, there's the Tiguan SEL Premium, which is the flagship model. It gets 19-inch wheels, LED headlights with an Adaptive Front-lighting System, power-folding mirrors with puddle lights, a hands-free opening trunk, heated steering wheel, leather seats and a cargo cover. A Fender premium audio system is hooked up to the biggest screen available, and you get the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit screen.
The big option worth considering is the R-Line pack, which makes the Tiguan look a little more aggressive for $1,495.