All-Metal Wheels of the VIPER Moon Rover Spin for 25 Miles in “High-Tech Sandbox”

More on this:

1 NASA’s Water-Hunting Rover Prototype Is Coming Together, Moon Launch in 2023

2 NASA Will Land VIPER Next to the Moon's South Pole With Help From SpaceX Falcon-Heavy

3 SpaceX Falcon Heavy to Launch Mission to the Moon in 2023

4 Viper Rover to Reach Moon on Astrobotic Spaceship, Ticket Costs $199 Million

5 Viper Is NASA’s New Rover Designed to Look for Water on the Moon