All Fun and Games Until Wyclef Jean Drops Jaguar CEO Joe Eberhardt From His Shoulders

Wyclef Jean was enjoying himself at a Range Rover Leadership Summit, partying hard with the CEO and President, Joe Eberhardt. Somehow, the CEO ended up on his shoulders, and they were having a lot of fun. That was until Wyclef Jean dropped him.
Wyclef Jean performed at the Range Rover Leadership Summit, a very serious corporate event for the well-known brand. And, if we know anything about the artist, is that he took his responsibility of entertaining the crowd seriously.
The event only lasts for a day. On that day, a lot of important people from Jaguar / Land Rover North America give speeches and introduce new products. And, just like any corporation, they also party hard. The artist’s job was to perform in front of 800 guests after the unveiling of the new Range Rover.
It was all fun and games at the afterparty, and CEO Joe Eberhardt seemed to be enjoying the rapper’s performance, because the two were very close. So close, that, for whatever reason, the CEO ended up on the rapper’s shoulders.
There’s a video (attached below) as Wyclef Jean carries Eberhardt on his shoulders and the two spin, have fun, and pose for the cameras. However, this whole idea seemed good on paper, because in reality, it was almost a disaster.
When the rapper wanted to put Eberhardt back on the ground, he miscalculated how quickly the CEO could hop from his shoulders – meaning, not at all. So both of them went tumbling down and Eberhardt fell head-first to the floor.
The fall didn’t look too bad, he was close to the ground, but both of them looked a bit shaken. According to TMZ, Wyclef Jean had to leave early. Also, he was slightly hurt in the fall.
However, it doesn’t look like any of them got seriously injured in the incident. But it would be advisable not to do this in the future, on both sides. Also, don't be surprised if Wyclef Jean doesn't get invited to any Jaguar / Land Rover parties any time soon.
