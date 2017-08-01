autoevolution

All-Electric 2018 BMW C Evolution Scooter Reaches U.S. Dealers

The C evolution will initially be introduced in the U.S. as part of a pilot program and will only be available in California at the time of launch. As interest in the C evolution builds, BMW Motorrad USA will expand this product offering to BMW Motorrad retailers in other states.
As the world’s first electrically powered premium large scooter, the C evolution presents BMW Motorrad’s first step toward alternative drivetrains, and reinforces the BMW Group’s interest in sustainability and eco-friendly transportation.

The U.S. market will only get the long-rage version of the C evolution scooter which can go 99 miles on a single charge. Three 115-150 V, 94 Ah lithium ion battery modules from the BMW i3 are assuring this along with a regenerative braking system.

Its electric motor is rated at 48 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of immediate torque which can propel the scoot from 0 to 31 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, up to a speed of 80 mph. So, yeah, the C evolution can be used for short distance highway commuting.

The battery has a 5-year/30,000-mile warranty and can be recharged with a standard cable that is included in the offer. It takes nine-and-a-half hours to do so on an 110 V outlet. There is a fast-charge 220 V accessory cable that shortens the time to 4 hours.

The luxury electric scooter also comes with standard ABS, Torque Control Assist, Reverse Assist, and four riding modes - Road, Eco, Pro, Dynamic, and Sail. All the information can be seen and accessed on a TFT display.

If you think the new C evolution won't feel that engaging to ride, I should remind you it comes with upside-down forks which are pre-load adjustable.

Completing the list is an illuminated storage compartment, a stepless power adjustable windshield, and a side stand that activates the parking brake. A center stand is there too.

The 2018 BMW C evolution can be had in Ionic Silver Metallic/Electric Green combination and can be further customized via some optional features like heated grips ($250), an anti-theft alarm ($395), and a comfort seat ($145).

The company says the scooter will be in dealerships this summer and it will be offered for an MSRP of $13,750.
