All Black 1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Is Why Simple Is Always Better

Originally, the Chevrolet C10 was born in 1959 as part of the C/K series that was sold under both the Chevrolet and GM brands. It was the half-ton member of the family, alongside the K10.As a whole, the C/K proved successful enough to be kept in production until 2002 in the U.S., but the earlier models are the ones that captured the imagination of custom shops across the country to such a degree that we now see a flood of such builds both on the open market and at auctions.And that brings us to this here C10. Coming to our time from 1970, it shed its former looks in favor of a more extreme approach at the end of a carefully conducted restoration process.The first thing that hits you when looking at it is the blackness of the body. With the exception of the wheels, the front grille, and the side-mounted exhaust, the entire build is black, including the bed at the back.The paint is probably there to warn that this machine is not one to mess with. That’s because we’re told that under the hood hides a Pontiac G8 GXP-sourced engine, linked to a transmission taken from the same car. We’re talking about a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 - painted, obviously, black - that develops 415 horsepower, sent to the road by means of a 6-speed automatic.The cold look of the exterior and the immense power of the engine are somewhat tampered once you open the door, because there a combination of tan, chrome and black makes for a much warmer look. And it’s a modern interior too, fitted with Dakota Digital VHX telemetry, a Kenwood audio system, and of course a Vintage Air climate control.The pickup is for sale , and the dealer we found it at asks $99,900 for it.