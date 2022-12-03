All 5,000 Tesla Cyberquads for Kids Have Been Recalled Because of Safety Problems

All the Tesla Cyberquad ATVs for kids sold last Christmas on Tesla's website for $1,900 have been recalled because they don't meet safety standards.
In 2019, when Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck pickup, Elon Musk came up with an exciting idea: to offer an ATV, also electric, of course, as an option for those who want to buy a pickup.
As with other Tesla models, the Cybertruck didn't go into production in 2021 as planned. And for now, production is delayed until at least next year. That's why the promised ATV hasn't been developed for series production.
But with his marketing skills, Musk thought he'd seize the opportunity and leverage the idea of building an ATV one way or another. So Tesla partnered with Radio Flyer to develop an ATV for kids, a miniature of the ATV they wanted to offer as an alternative to the Cybertruck. Radio Flyer is a company that makes electric ride-on toys for kids. They even offer a Tesla Model Y ride-on for kids ages 1.5 to 4 for $99.99 .
Thus, Radio Flyer developed an ATV for kids that sold exclusively on the Tesla website last Christmas for $1,900 USD. The ATV is equipped with a 36V Li-Ion battery that gives it a range of 15 miles (24 km) and a top speed of 10 mph (16 kph) and is designed for children over eight years old who weigh 150 lbs (68 kg) or less.
All Cyberquad kids' ATVs sold have now been recalled because they do not meet safety standards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) deemed the toy kin to an ATV, and according to Automotive News, it did not meet mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure requirements.
Also, Tesla sold the ATV without a mandatory CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which normally includes rider training, safety information, and age recommendations.
Now, the CPSC recommends permanently locking the vehicle by removing the engine controller and returning it to the Radio Flyer. The ATV has been sold in 48 U.S. states except for Alaska and Hawaii.
So far, one recorded accident occurred in which a 36-year-old woman injured her shoulder while a Cyberquad driven by an 8-year-old child rolled over.
