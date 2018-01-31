autoevolution
 

Alibaba's Artificial Intelligence to Handle Kuala Lumpur Traffic

It's called the Malaysia City Brain, and it will spread its unseen synapses over the city of Kuala Lumpur. It will engulf everything from traffic lights to emergency dispatch in the first application of the online retail giant outside the borders of China.
The City Brain is a smart city solution powered by the company's large-scale computing engine Apsara, an artificial intelligence that draws its name from the Hindu female spirit of the clouds and waters. Alibaba will use it in Malaysia to optimize the flow of vehicles and traffic signals and generate structured summaries of data about traffic volume and speed in particular lanes.

The information thus obtained will be used by the AI to better manage ambulance call, traffic command, and traffic light control. Emergency services will be given alternatives routes to their destination in accordance with the real-time data fed by the Brain, as the system will connect with various urban management systems.

“Cloud computing, data technology and AI has become fundamental tools for all companies and organizations to operate effectively. Building on this partnership, we are happy to see Malaysia become the first country outside of China to adopt the City Brain,” said Yasmin Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation.

“Through the program, we aim to empower all Malaysian stakeholders in both the public and private sectors with the tools to enhance efficiency, advance innovation and succeed in the digital age. For Alibaba Cloud, this is the true meaning of inclusive technology.”

Intelligent cities or cities controlled by an intelligence other than human are in the works in several parts of the world. Alibaba, however, provides one of the most advanced such solutions, already implemented in China. For Malaysia, the Chinese promise further development and access to City Brain's functionalities to enterprises, start-ups, entrepreneurs, universities, and research institutions.
