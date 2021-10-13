Alfa Romeo Unveils Exclusive Giulia and Stelvio GT Junior Models

Following the success of the Giulia and Stelvio ‘6C Villa d’Este’ models, Alfa Romeo has decided to launch another special edition version for its four-door sedan and SUV, dubbed GT Junior. These special edition variants were inspired by the classic GT 1300 Junior of the 1960s and are based on the ‘Veloce’ trim level.
The exterior is bathed in an interesting color dubbed Lipari Ochre, inspired by nuances known as “Old Timers”. Other highlights include 19-inch wheels for the Giulia GT Junior and 21-inch five-hole wheels for the Stelvio GT Junior. The two also come standard with aluminum steering column shift paddles for the automatic gearbox, while the level 2 ADAS systems, rear parking sensors, a wireless charger for your mobile device and the automatically operated tailgate are all optional extras.
You also get electrically adjustable leather seats with distinctive ‘GT Junior’ embroidery on the front headrests, plus special stitching. There’s even an embroidered silhouette of the 1960s GT 1300 Junior on top of the upper dashboard, which is a neat touch.
Meanwhile, power comes from either a 2.2-liter turbodiesel unit with 207 hp (210 ps) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 276 hp (280 ps), mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Q4 four-wheel drive, should you want it. The 276 hp Giulia can also be had with rear-wheel drive.
Alfa Romeo has been on a bit of a roll lately regarding limited edition variations of its passenger cars. Before the sales success of the previously mentioned 6C Villa d’Este models, the Italian brand easily sold all 500 units of the Giulia GTA/GTAm too.
As for the original GT 1300 Junior, it was based on the Giulia Sprint GT and nearly 100,000 units were sold during a 10-year period, from 1966 to 1976. It also had a Bertone body and an 88 hp engine, lending to its sporty demeanor.
