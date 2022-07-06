Alfa Romeo Tonale Praised by Euro NCAP, BMW i4 Gets Four Stars

Euro NCAP has just released the results of its latest round of crash tests, which saw no less than seven vehicles undergoing their safety trials.
Among the cars crashed for safety purposes by the European specialists were the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Cupra Born, Kia Sportage, Mercedes-Benz T-Class, and Citan Tourer. All of them were awarded with the maximum five-star safety rating. The BMW i4 and Toyota Aygo X failed to qualify for the top rating and scored four stars each.
Despite lacking center airbags, the Italian company’s brand-new crossover proved to be “an aggressive collision partner in frontal crashes,” Euro NCAP mentions. It performed well in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash avoidance tests, and it scored 83% in the Adult Occupant, 85% in the Child Occupant, 67% in the Pedestrian, and 85% in the Safety Assist categories.
The European safety agency also praised the Cupra Born, which is a sportier take on the Volkswagen ID.3, as well as the latest Kia Sportage, which shares its nuts and bolts with the Hyundai Tucson. Based on the same platform as the new Renault Kangoo, the Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer and T-Class did well, too, with their “high-performing active safety features,” and the new center airbag.
Not every vehicle crash-tested by Euro NCAP during this session scored the maximum rating, as despite being “equipped with a similar sensor set to the 3 Series tested in 2019,” the BMW i4 proves that “luxury does not always mean better safety performance.” The battery-electric car from the Munich brand did 87% in the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant categories, 71% in Pedestrian, and 64% in the Safety Assist.
Finally, the Toyota Aygo X jacked-up city car scored 78%, 78%, 74%, and 81% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety categories, respectively. Overall, it “did well,” Euro NCAP noted, but it did “forgo some more advanced safety systems,” hence the four-star rating.
