Alfa Romeo Stelvio Facelift Rendering Looks Doable

A rendering that envisions a minor facelift for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has recently been published online, proposing key changes to the headlights and taillights of the car. 4 photos



In the real world, Alfa Romeo has already announced all the improvements for model year 2020, and Stelvio is getting a welcome upgrade in terms of looks as well.



It’s the Mopar styling we're talking about, powered by the Authentic Accessories that has already been used to give custom looks to several other Fiat-Chrysler models. For example, the Stelvio Veloce is available with a Carbon Pack from Mopar, which includes a carbon front grille and rear view mirror caps, velvet mats with red stitching, a tablet holder that’s incorporated in the head restraints, and 20-inch alloy wheels.



The Italian brand has also prepared a series of visual improvements for the new Stelvio of its own, including new finishes on the Super and Businesses trims. New 19-inch wheels, wooden inserts, and leather seats and dashboard are also available across the range as part of the refreshed lineup for the new model year configurations.



Additional styling upgrades are available on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which comes with LED rear light clusters with dark lenses, a glossy black finish, a carbon fiber front grille with a V insert, 21-inch alloy wheels, as well as 8.8-inch touchscreen display that powers an upgraded infotainment system.



View this post on Instagram Personal vision, a soft facelift for @alfaromeostelvio @alfaromeoofficial #car #cardesign #cardesigner #exoticcars #sportcar #motorsport #racingstyle #race #auto #carporn #automotive #designinspiration #designsketch #photoshop #transportationdesign #personal #project #carrendering ##autoart #cardrawings #fca #alfaromeo #alfa #stelvio #suv #fca #centrostilefca A post shared by Davide Maggioni (@d_maggio_) on Jul 5, 2020 at 1:52pm PDT The digital artwork was posted on Instagram by artist Davide Maggioni, who envisions a new and improved Stelvio with extended headlights and stoplights.There are no major changes to the Stelvio , but on the other hand, the new design seems to look pretty cool, especially as it seems to add some extra modern styling to an already refined model. It goes without saying that the rendering here is just a design proposal and there are slim chances of Alfa Romeo ever planning to go in this direction with the Stelvio.In the real world, Alfa Romeo has already announced all the improvements for model year 2020, and Stelvio is getting a welcome upgrade in terms of looks as well.It’s the Mopar styling we're talking about, powered by the Authentic Accessories that has already been used to give custom looks to several other Fiat-Chrysler models. For example, the Stelvio Veloce is available with a Carbon Pack from Mopar, which includes a carbon front grille and rear view mirror caps, velvet mats with red stitching, a tablet holder that’s incorporated in the head restraints, and 20-inch alloy wheels.The Italian brand has also prepared a series of visual improvements for the new Stelvio of its own, including new finishes on the Super and Businesses trims. New 19-inch wheels, wooden inserts, and leather seats and dashboard are also available across the range as part of the refreshed lineup for the new model year configurations.Additional styling upgrades are available on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which comes with LED rear light clusters with dark lenses, a glossy black finish, a carbon fiber front grille with a V insert, 21-inch alloy wheels, as well as 8.8-inch touchscreen display that powers an upgraded infotainment system.