Alfa Romeo's New Tonale Crossover Hybrid Will Include NFT To Boost Residual Value

Alfa Romeo has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid and promised an all-electric version soon. The Tonale crossover is now the latest model from the Italian manufacturer. Apart from moving toward emissions-free technology, the automaker’s new subcompact SUV will include NFT and blockchain technology.
NFT or non-fungible token is a growing trend that’s shaking up the art scene and gaming world with multi-dollar auctions. Recently, Justin Bieber paid $1.3 million for the Bored Ape NFT.
Each NFT is unique and encrypted using blockchain technology, making it difficult to manipulate, hack or replace. The Italian automaker, famed for spectacular designs, announced that every Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover would come with its own NFT.
The Stellantis-owned manufacturer claims the Tonale NFT is the first in the industry and will help certify the car upon purchase. It will record and store the data, retrievable during the car’s life cycle.
The NFT will also store the vehicle’s maintenance records and ownership information, vital for future owners or car dealers acquiring pre-owned Tonales. This will ultimately help boost residual value.
However, the Tonale needs a certified Alfa Romeo dealer servicing to record the data.
During the media briefing, the Head of Alfa Romeo Marketing and Communication, Francesco Calcara, said that Digitization is a key enabler for the automaker’s transformation. He added that NFT uses the same logic that protects bitcoin and records all data on the blockchain, CNBC reported.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the bridge toward embracing a full-electric fleet for the automaker. The century-old manufacturer plans to exclusively produce electric vehicles by 2027.
According to Larry Dominique, head of North America Operations, the Italian automaker plans to launch five new replacement vehicles (all BEVs) for North America by 2025.
This is a new front for the automaker, riddled with low sales in recent years. Alfa Romeo has sold less than 19,000 units per year in the last three years.
