Alfa Romeo Reveals B-Tech Package For Giulietta, Giulia, Stelvio

28 Sep 2018, 12:32 UTC
An evolution of the Nero Edizione package, B-Tech is the next big thing for Alfa Romeo customers who embrace the dark side of automotive design. Also available for the Giulietta hatchback, the B-Tech “takes a page out of the North American playbook with how brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat have done special editions of certain vehicles.”
The Giulia and Stelvio feature the V-shaped trefoil insert on the front in gloss black, and the finish carries over to the mirror caps and exhaust pipes. The burnished badging and 18- to 20-inch wheels strengthen the visual drama, with the gloss-black finish also present on the profile of the roof and bumper inserts.

Moving on to the cabin, there’s not a lot to talk about what the B-Tech package brings new to the menu. The black trim catches your attention the most, and in combination with the redesigned exterior, the cabin of the B-Tech lineup does stand out.

In regard to the Giulietta B-Tech, the package also includes technological upgrades that include Alfa Connect 7.0-inch Radio by Alpine. It’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and furthermore, it comes with a rearview camera, parking sensors, USB and HDMI inputs, and Uconnect Live apps.

Speaking of the Giulietta, Alfa Romeo had announced at the Capital Markets Day 2018 that it plans to introduce an all-new crossover that would slot below the Stelvio. With rear- and all-wheel-drive, of course! In order to make the brand more appealing in the United States, a three-row crossover is also in development.

The headline, however, is that the GTV and 8C are coming back with 600 and 700 horsepower on tap. Like the rest of the range, Alfa Romeo also plans to electrify its powertrain options in the years to come. No less than five plug-in hybrid models are in the pipeline, along with Level 2 and Level 3 semi-autonomous driving technology.

Speaking of which, Alfa Romeo doesn’t plan to go further than six cylinders, which means that the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio remains the most appealing proposition in the lineup. Can you imagine what this engine is capable of with plug-in hybrid electrical assistance?

