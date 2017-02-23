Alfa Romeo Releases Technical Specifications For The European Stelvio

Four engines and three trim levels. Not including the go-faster Quadrifoglio, that’s what Alfa Romeo
has to offer for the Euro-spec Stelvio. Pricing, meanwhile, starts from €51,250 in Italy.
For €51,250, Alfa Romeo sells you the Stelvio Super with the 2.2-liter all-aluminum turbo diesel. Only one power output is available for the oil-chugging powerplant at launch: 210 PS (207 hp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft)
of torque from merely 1,750 rpm. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in just 6.6 seconds, on to a maximum velocity of 215 km/h or 133 miles per hour.
The Stelvio 2.2-liter 210 PS diesel with Q4
all-wheel-drive is rated by Alfa Romeo at 5.5 l/100 km urban, 4.4 l/100 km extra-urban, and 4.8 l/100 km on the combined driving cycle. Those who would rather trade efficiency for dynamic performance can choose the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 280 PS (276 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of get-up-and-go available from 2,250 rpm.
Regarding weight, the lightest Stelvio for the Europe tips the scales at 1,659 kilograms (3,657 pounds). Surprisingly, the diesel is the lighter of the two engine options, but only by a single kilogram. In due time, the lineup will be completed by another duo of engines: a 200 PS turbo and an 180 PS diesel. Only the latter of the two powerplants will be offered with rear-wheel-drive
.
In terms of equipment, the Stelvio Super 2.2 Diesel 210 PS comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights
, LED taillights, rain sensing wipers, Techno leather/fabric seats, autonomous emergency braking, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-speaker sound system, as well as Alfa Connect 6.5-inch infotainment. To point out the obvious, it's a lot of kit.
Not accounting for the Quadrifoglio
, there are three trim levels to pick from: Super, Executive, and Business. The First Edition doesn't count because it's a limited-run model. The Stelvio, however, doesn’t do manual. A ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole choice European customers have, from the entry-level Super to the range-topping Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
For more information on the Stelvio with the 2.0- and 2.2-liter engines, check out the following release, PDF technical sheet, and photo gallery.