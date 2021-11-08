Looking Back at the V8-Powered Lamborghini Jalpa

Alfa Romeo Recalling 2020 Giulia Sedans in the U.S. to Give Them New Tires

Alfa Romeo will begin notifying owners on or about December 22, and that is also when their dealers will be informed of the matter. Thus, the recall should kick off in a little over a month from today. Until then, owners who have questions on the topic can contact FCA U.S.’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403, using the recall number Y83, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. The reason behind the campaign, which is being conducted by Alfa Romeo and the), is that certain Giulia sedans, 185 of them from the 2020 model year, may have been equipped with incorrect tires during assembly.These do not meet the load rating and therefore fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #110 for ‘Tire Selection and Rims’. As a result, the Bridgestone tires, which were made in Italy by the famed company, will have to be replaced by new ones that will meet the safety guidelines.At the same time, technicians will also update the owner’s manual with the correct load index values, the safety agency says, adding that this recall is not related to a tire defect, but an assembly issue, where the affected vehicles got incorrect tires.FCA, which is Alfa Romeo’s parent company, will reimburse those who have changed the tires on their Giulia sedans included in this recall. However, in order for this to happen, owners will have to send the original receipt and/or other adequate proof of payment to the automaker for the confirmation of the expense.Alfa Romeo will begin notifying owners on or about December 22, and that is also when their dealers will be informed of the matter. Thus, the recall should kick off in a little over a month from today. Until then, owners who have questions on the topic can contact FCA U.S.’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403, using the recall number Y83, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.