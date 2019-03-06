Alfa Romeo Racing Edition Goes Live In Geneva

autoevolution
Along with the Tonale Concept, Alfa Romeo also brought the Racing Edition to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the limited-run edition features Formula 1-inspired livery and Pirelli P-Zero Color Edition high-performance tires.
The Racing Edition came to be from the partnership with Sauber in Formula 1, hence the Sauber Engineering lettering on the rocker panel carbon-fiber extensions. Carbon-fiber canards are also present, along with Sparco racing seats, red stitching, and a carbon insert in the gear lever.

A celebratory badge with Alfa Romeo Racing lettering, 19- and 20-inch burnished alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and a titanium exhaust system are standard too. The Italians didn’t give information about the benefits of using titanium for the exhaust, but nevertheless, we’re betting a tenner the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 sounds better than stock.

Tinted windows, Alfa Connect 3D with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system complete the picture. Even though Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were photographed next to the Racing Edition, we doubt either had anything to do with how these cars turned out.

Being based on the Quadrifoglio, the beating heart of the Racing Edition churns out 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, translating to 191 miles per hour on full song and 3.5 seconds to 60 mph from a standstill. The engine borrows a lot from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that Ferrari uses in the California T (evolved into the Portofino), which speaks volumes about the performance and aural quality of the six-cylinder powerplant.

So how much do these babies cost? Pricing for the Alfa Romeo Racing Edition isn’t available at this point, but from the get-go, the Giulia Quadrifoglio costs $73,995 in the United States of America. Move on up to the Stelvio, and the high-performance model is $79,995 excluding destination charge.

On a different but also related note, Alfa Romeo didn’t offer too many details on the Tonale Concept or the compact crossover that will follow. What we do know is that the newcomer features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the first in the Italian automaker’s history.
