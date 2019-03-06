2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Looks Lonely Next to the CLA in Geneva

Alfa Romeo Racing Edition Goes Live In Geneva

Along with the Tonale Concept , Alfa Romeo also brought the Racing Edition to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the limited-run edition features Formula 1-inspired livery and Pirelli P-Zero Color Edition high-performance tires. 19 photos



A celebratory badge with Alfa Romeo Racing lettering, 19- and 20-inch burnished alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and a titanium exhaust system are standard too. The Italians didn’t give information about the benefits of using titanium for the exhaust, but nevertheless, we’re betting a tenner the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 sounds better than stock.



Tinted windows, Alfa Connect 3D with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system complete the picture. Even though Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were photographed next to the Racing Edition, we doubt either had anything to do with how these cars turned out.



Being based on the Quadrifoglio, the beating heart of the Racing Edition churns out 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, translating to 191 miles per hour on full song and 3.5 seconds to 60 mph from a standstill. The engine borrows a lot from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that Ferrari uses in the California T (evolved into the Portofino), which speaks volumes about the performance and aural quality of the six-cylinder powerplant.



So how much do these babies cost? Pricing for the



