Alfa Romeo Launches Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport Globally, There's a Catch

The Italian automaker just presented this enticing, motorsport-oriented special edition series that pays homage to the brand's inaugural win in the legendary Mille Miglia and says it's going to be "marketed globally." We highly doubt that.
The catch is simple – the four-leaf clover's fans residing in the United States might not have access to the newly unveiled Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport, no matter how much they would like to. If we remember correctly, back in February, Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo's Senior Vice President for the local market, confirmed that the company was preparing to bid farewell to the hot Quadrifoglio models.
That's a shame because even though they are aging, they also do it like fine wine, especially since the latest updates. Plus, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, along with their regular counterparts, are hardly outdated – they remain great driver's cars that keep on attracting enthusiasts of all ages and sexes. However, according to the corner office head honcho, American fans only had until April to place an order for a Quadrifoglio, with the final examples to be delivered from the Cassino factory in Lazio, Italy, just two months later.
As such, the global availability for the new Quadrifoglio Super Sport special limited series models probably doesn't refer to America anymore. That's quite sad, as they are a tribute to Alfa Romeo's first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia – a feat accomplished by the no-less-legendary Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport. Anyway, those who can grab a Quadrifoglio Super Sport should hurry anyway as the automaker will produce just 275 units for the Giulia sedan and 175 examples of the Stelvio crossover SUV.
The look is decidedly a dark and menacing one – the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has even painted black the Quadrifoglio logo for the first time in more than a century of history. There's also heavy use of carbon fiber, the five-hole alloy wheels are also black, and even the brake calipers get the same menacing treatment. Alas, there are options for the body – the limited editions are painted metallic Nero Vulcano or in three-layer, Rosso Etna, and the Giulia sedan also gets access to Bianco Alfa.
Inside, meanwhile, there's an all-new 3D finish in red carbon fiber debuting on the dashboard, central tunnel, and door panels, while the front headrests have a Super Sport logo in red and the car's number in black. There's also a leather and Alcantara-upholstered steering wheel featuring black stitching and carbon fiber details. Under the hood resides the usual 2.9-liter V6 engine, which delivers up to 520 horsepower on the special edition models, and both Giulia and Stelvio are also equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential.
That's a shame because even though they are aging, they also do it like fine wine, especially since the latest updates. Plus, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, along with their regular counterparts, are hardly outdated – they remain great driver's cars that keep on attracting enthusiasts of all ages and sexes. However, according to the corner office head honcho, American fans only had until April to place an order for a Quadrifoglio, with the final examples to be delivered from the Cassino factory in Lazio, Italy, just two months later.
As such, the global availability for the new Quadrifoglio Super Sport special limited series models probably doesn't refer to America anymore. That's quite sad, as they are a tribute to Alfa Romeo's first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia – a feat accomplished by the no-less-legendary Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport. Anyway, those who can grab a Quadrifoglio Super Sport should hurry anyway as the automaker will produce just 275 units for the Giulia sedan and 175 examples of the Stelvio crossover SUV.
The look is decidedly a dark and menacing one – the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has even painted black the Quadrifoglio logo for the first time in more than a century of history. There's also heavy use of carbon fiber, the five-hole alloy wheels are also black, and even the brake calipers get the same menacing treatment. Alas, there are options for the body – the limited editions are painted metallic Nero Vulcano or in three-layer, Rosso Etna, and the Giulia sedan also gets access to Bianco Alfa.
Inside, meanwhile, there's an all-new 3D finish in red carbon fiber debuting on the dashboard, central tunnel, and door panels, while the front headrests have a Super Sport logo in red and the car's number in black. There's also a leather and Alcantara-upholstered steering wheel featuring black stitching and carbon fiber details. Under the hood resides the usual 2.9-liter V6 engine, which delivers up to 520 horsepower on the special edition models, and both Giulia and Stelvio are also equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential.