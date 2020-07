SUV

At first glance, this digital artwork published by Andras Veres details a new Giulia front end that could actually be used as part of a small facelift the Italian manufacturer could be working on.The Tonale headlights seem to fit the Giulia like a glove, as they obviously feel like home on the Alfa Romeo design in the first place.Alfa Romeo Tonale is a concept that was announced at the 2019 Genera Motor Show and which is supposed to enter the mass production stage at some point this or the next year, at least according to the rumor mill.The Tonale, which introduced not only the new headlight design that the Instagram artist used in the rendering, is a compactthat uses apowerplant. The concept came with new-gen technology, including more advanced controls to customize the throttle response and the steering feel.Needless to say, the Tonale itself is an important design evolution for Alfa Romeo, and it’s likely to mark the beginning of a new design language for the Italian brand. Some of its signature features, for example, are likely to make their way to other Alfa Romeo models in the coming years, and we really shouldn’t be surprised if the headlights themselves end up being used on some future Giulia.Of course, while we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for this to happen, the Giulia itself has already received small improvements for model year 2020 in specific markets across the world. This small facelift included a new 8.8-inch infotainment system with Wi-Fi hotspot support, a leather steering wheel and shift stick, as well as wireless software upgrades that can be installed over the air.