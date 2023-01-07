Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato: An Exquisite Automotive Creation Just for One Man To Enjoy

But what truly sets the company apart is its signature styling which features sleek, aerodynamic bodies and a flair for innovative materials like aluminum and carbon fiber. During its long-lasting history, the brand created many outstanding models, such as the 1956 Maseratti A6G/54 Zagato Coupe Speciale, the '67 Shelby Zagato, the iconic 1989 Alfa Romeo S.Z. or the more contemporary Zagato Maserati Mostro Barchetta, just to name a few.
The brand's unique creations often went on to become highly coveted collectibles. Even to this day, in the capable hands of Andrea Zagato, the founder's grandson, the family-owned business continues to push the boundaries of automotive design and engineering.
Last year, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its praised collaboration with Alfa Romeo, Zagato put together a plan for creating a unique new model in the form of a two-door coupe featuring a carbon fiber body and a shortened wheelbase. The project also aimed to pay tribute to the current production series of two popular Alfa Romeo models, the Giulia and Stelvio, and, not least, honor the legendary 6-cylinder engine that equips the latest GTAm.
Aston Martin signed by the Italian company.
Therefore, it created the perfect occasion to uncover this new chapter in the history of the two Milanese companies. To make matters even more exclusive, the project is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio in a 6-speed manual transmission setup, updated by Zagato with the inner workings of the latest Giulia GTAm, most notably the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, packing 533 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
Named the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, this all-new vehicle was developed in-house by Zagato using the Giorgio modular floorplan of the Giulia and Stelvio, optimizing the overhangs and wheelbase in line with Zagato's sporting design language and tradition.
The exterior appearance of the vehicle is quite imposing and menacing, boasting a dynamic and athletic two-door silhouette, sporting a carbon fiber body and a shortened wheelbase. Its low, aerodynamic profile is defined by smooth lines and muscular shapes, giving it a sleek and timeless appearance. The front fascia is dominated by the two prominent air intakes and the scudetto grille, complemented by a pair of sharp headlights following the "3+3 headlamp concept" seen on recent Alfa Romeos. The hood bears some subtle power bulges, further accentuating the car's burly aesthetics.
The sides of the Giulia SWB Zagato are adorned with long, flowing lines from the front towards the rear, conveying a charming sense of motion, even when the car stands still. The doors have a unique, wraparound design that enhances the car's dynamic look. The rear of the vehicle is dominated by a pair of elongated taillights, connected by a sleek, blacked-out panel, exuding Zagato's signature "truncated tail" motif, both aerodynamically and visually powerful master design choices. The car sits on a set of large, multi-spoke center-lock alloy wheels, adding to its mighty on-road presence.
Unfortunately, for some, this vehicle is made only as a one-off example for one lucky customer. He had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for its prized possession to be handed over during a photo shooting event held at La Pista circuit in Arese, marking the end of a significant year for Zagato and cementing an automotive collaboration that gave birth to more than 150 highly collectible models over the course of the last century.
Zagato never disclosed the costs of this one-of-a-kind Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, but chances are it dug deep in its owner's pockets due to its one-off status, bespoke body, and extensive modifications to the Giulia's underpinnings.
The brand's unique creations often went on to become highly coveted collectibles. Even to this day, in the capable hands of Andrea Zagato, the founder's grandson, the family-owned business continues to push the boundaries of automotive design and engineering.
Last year, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its praised collaboration with Alfa Romeo, Zagato put together a plan for creating a unique new model in the form of a two-door coupe featuring a carbon fiber body and a shortened wheelbase. The project also aimed to pay tribute to the current production series of two popular Alfa Romeo models, the Giulia and Stelvio, and, not least, honor the legendary 6-cylinder engine that equips the latest GTAm.
Aston Martin signed by the Italian company.
Therefore, it created the perfect occasion to uncover this new chapter in the history of the two Milanese companies. To make matters even more exclusive, the project is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio in a 6-speed manual transmission setup, updated by Zagato with the inner workings of the latest Giulia GTAm, most notably the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, packing 533 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
Named the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, this all-new vehicle was developed in-house by Zagato using the Giorgio modular floorplan of the Giulia and Stelvio, optimizing the overhangs and wheelbase in line with Zagato's sporting design language and tradition.
The exterior appearance of the vehicle is quite imposing and menacing, boasting a dynamic and athletic two-door silhouette, sporting a carbon fiber body and a shortened wheelbase. Its low, aerodynamic profile is defined by smooth lines and muscular shapes, giving it a sleek and timeless appearance. The front fascia is dominated by the two prominent air intakes and the scudetto grille, complemented by a pair of sharp headlights following the "3+3 headlamp concept" seen on recent Alfa Romeos. The hood bears some subtle power bulges, further accentuating the car's burly aesthetics.
The sides of the Giulia SWB Zagato are adorned with long, flowing lines from the front towards the rear, conveying a charming sense of motion, even when the car stands still. The doors have a unique, wraparound design that enhances the car's dynamic look. The rear of the vehicle is dominated by a pair of elongated taillights, connected by a sleek, blacked-out panel, exuding Zagato's signature "truncated tail" motif, both aerodynamically and visually powerful master design choices. The car sits on a set of large, multi-spoke center-lock alloy wheels, adding to its mighty on-road presence.
Unfortunately, for some, this vehicle is made only as a one-off example for one lucky customer. He had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for its prized possession to be handed over during a photo shooting event held at La Pista circuit in Arese, marking the end of a significant year for Zagato and cementing an automotive collaboration that gave birth to more than 150 highly collectible models over the course of the last century.
Zagato never disclosed the costs of this one-of-a-kind Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, but chances are it dug deep in its owner's pockets due to its one-off status, bespoke body, and extensive modifications to the Giulia's underpinnings.