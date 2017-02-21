Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Rendered as the DTM Racecar We Can't Have

Do you know anybody who would look at the Afla Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and tell you the four-door temptress needs a boost in the appeal department? No, we don't know such a gearhead either and yet we couldn't help but bring you a rendering that takes the Italian super sedan's appearance to a whole new level.





We wish we could tell you an This isn't the first time we bring you the Giulia Quadrifoglio in DTM attire and, frankly, we'll do it again if we get the chance. Since the 510 hp sedan aims to teach its German competitors a thing or two on the street, we'd love to see the fight expanding to the German Touring Car Championship.The livery-stripped form of the twin-turbo beast means one can allow imagination to run wild, imagining this chronograph fighter in any clothes. We'll tip our pixels to digital art RC-Workchop for this immersive render.If the winglets on the side of the front apron don't hit you right in the feels, the exhaust tips, which pierce the rear doors will. As for the rear of the Giulia racecar, the generously-sized wing battles the expanded apron of the machine for our attention. Oh, and let's not forget the center-lock wheels.As for the cabin of the Giulia DTM machine, the pixel play also allows us to notice the rollcage fitted inside the speed tool.As for the actual performance, a racing incarnation of the Giulia Quadrifoglio would pack quite a punch - it's enough to remember that the Giulia Q you can find in a showroom is the quickest sedan around the Nurburgring to understand the potential of the velocity demon.We wish we could tell you an Alfa Romeo Giulia DTM racer is in the cards, but not even the wildest side of the rumor mill can bring such news. All we know is that Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne has expressed his intentions to mark Alfa Romeo's top tier motorsport return.