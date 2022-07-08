Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Promises 500-Mile Driving Range

Alfa Romeo’s big kahuna made it clear the Giulia isn’t going away. Jean-Philippe Imparato and his crew are developing an electric successor, in tune with the Italian brand’s all-electric strategy for the near future.
AutoExpress.co.uk understands that Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, have decided on the STLA Large platform for the redesign. This vehicle architecture promises 800 kilometers (approximately500 miles) of driving range from battery packs of 101 to 118 kWh. The STLA Large is the largest next-gen unibody platform currently developed by Stellantis, only topped by the STLA Frame that will be used for electric-only and range-extended Ram pickups.
The body-on-frame platform is good for 800 kilometers as well, albeit with batteries ranging from 159 to 200 kWh. Lower down the spectrum, the STLA Medium and STLA Small are expected with 700 kilometers (440 miles) and 500 kilometers (300 miles) of driving range. All four vehicle architectures have been designed with a high level of flexibility in mind. As it's also the case nowadays, economies of scale are the name of the game.
Turning our attention back to the Giulia EV, the 500-mile driving range would put it ahead of the Mercedes-Benz EQS that currently offers up to 487 miles (783 kilometers) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Our friends at AutoExpress.co.uk also understand that fast charging is on the menu, of course, at a rate of 20 mi (32 km) per minute.
In terms of go-faster credentials, the STLA Large should be good for zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in two seconds flat. It’s not known if Alfa Romeo can extract this kind of performance from the next-generation Giulia, but Dodge’s all-new electric muscle car should be. After all, the yet-unnamed muscle car is the heir apparent to the Hellcat lineage.
