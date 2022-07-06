Alfa Romeo F1 Team Set to Launch 'Beyond the Visible’ Docuseries, Trailer Out Now

Everyone and their grandmothers want a piece of Formula 1 right now, one of the hottest sports (motor or motorless) out there. Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries helped F1 grow in popularity a great deal and now we have Amazon, Apple TV and quite a few others wanting a piece.
Interestingly enough, it would appear that the teams themselves want to benefit from this popularity growth spurt and we now have the likes of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen coming out with their own docuseries, dubbed ‘Beyond the Visible’.
It will feature a total of five episodes and the trailer for it is already out on the carmaker’s official YouTube channel – you can check it out below.
“Beyond the visible is an ambitious project born out of a strong need to bring everything about an F1 team that is not visible into people's homes. Behind the scenes of adrenaline-filled race weekends, passionate professionals work tirelessly with the sole goal of performing at the highest level. A constant challenge that we want to tell our entire Tribe about,” said Alfa Romeo F1 manager Cristiano Fiorio.
“From the development of the car to the athletic and mental preparation of our drivers, from the complex international logistics to the strategic choices behind the results on the track. Formula 1 is the highest expression of motor racing, a natural habitat for Alfa Romeo, an inclusive brand that has represented noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910.”
The first episode will go behind the scenes with the drivers, showing us what they eat, how they train, how they strategize and how they relax before a race – we already have too good of an idea with regards to how Bottas relaxes though.
The following episodes will focus on the mechanics themselves, but also the logistics and planning of Formula 1. Meanwhile, episode 5 will revolve around one of the most anticipated races in F1, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
It will feature a total of five episodes and the trailer for it is already out on the carmaker’s official YouTube channel – you can check it out below.
“Beyond the visible is an ambitious project born out of a strong need to bring everything about an F1 team that is not visible into people's homes. Behind the scenes of adrenaline-filled race weekends, passionate professionals work tirelessly with the sole goal of performing at the highest level. A constant challenge that we want to tell our entire Tribe about,” said Alfa Romeo F1 manager Cristiano Fiorio.
“From the development of the car to the athletic and mental preparation of our drivers, from the complex international logistics to the strategic choices behind the results on the track. Formula 1 is the highest expression of motor racing, a natural habitat for Alfa Romeo, an inclusive brand that has represented noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910.”
The first episode will go behind the scenes with the drivers, showing us what they eat, how they train, how they strategize and how they relax before a race – we already have too good of an idea with regards to how Bottas relaxes though.
The following episodes will focus on the mechanics themselves, but also the logistics and planning of Formula 1. Meanwhile, episode 5 will revolve around one of the most anticipated races in F1, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.