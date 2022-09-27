Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Zhou Guanyu Continue Their Journey Through 2023

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and Zhou Guanyu have agreed to continue their journey together. So, they officially announced that Zhou will have a spot in the team for the 2023 season, as well.
Zhou Guanyu debuted in Formula One in the 2022 season, with Alfa Romeo, becoming the first Chinese Formula One driver. He drove alongside Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and brought in six points to the team so far. But it looks like that was enough to convince Alfa Romeo to offer him a contract renewal for 2023.
In the official statement, Alfa Romeo shared that “during the course of a successful debut campaign, Zhou has demonstrated levels of maturity and racecraft that belie his young age, contributing to the development of the team as it makes its way to what is currently P6 in the Constructors’ Championship.”
Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Team Principal, shared: “I am looking forward to continuing working with Zhou. From day one with the team, at the Abu Dhabi test last year, he has impressed me with his approach to work and this is always a very positive trait. We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula One in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season.”
Zhou himself shared his enthusiasm to continue with the team. He shared: “I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.” The driver admitted that “making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.”
He continued, “There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season. There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”
