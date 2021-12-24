Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Clears Its Throat During POV Drive, Speaks Sweet Italian on Video

More on this:

1 New Alfa Romeo 8C Rendered, Looks Like the Supercar We Can't Have

2 FCA Heritage Is Selling Two Alfa Romeo 8C Models

3 Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day

4 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spyder Is the Reason Why People Love Alfas

5 Alfa Romeo 8C Snow Fun With Porsche 911