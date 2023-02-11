Alfa Romeo 1900 C52 Disco Volante: The Flamboyant Four-Wheeled Flying Saucer

Alfa Romeo blessed us car enthusiasts with many iconic designs over the years. From the superb 6C series to sporty coupes like the GTV and mid-engine masterpieces such as the Tipo 33 Stradale, there’s a lot to like about the Milanese automaker. I’ve recently had the opportunity to admire many of these classics at Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Arese, which is a short bus trip away from Milan. Amidst the many historical automobiles displayed there, the 1900 C52 Disco Volante absolutely wowed me in every single respect.

34 photos